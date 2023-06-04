Pair of seventh inning runs send Tigers packing

For the ninth time in a row, the Clemson Tiger baseball program failed to advance past the regional stage of the NCAA Tournament after falling to Charlotte, 3-2.

A solo shot from Caden Grice started the scoring and a Ty Olenchuk RBI single extended the Clemson lead to two after just two innings.

Charlotte’s Cam Fisher, the nation’s leader in home runs, brought in the 49ers’ first run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Both teams settled in defensively, prompting four consecutive scoreless innings. But a Will Butcher solo home run and Jack Dragum RBI single gave the 49ers their first lead of the game, which they would not relinquish.

It was a committee approach on the mound for the Tigers, who used a total of seven pitchers. However, it was Rob Hughes that was credited with Sunday’s loss.

Clemson finishes the season with a record of 44-19, marking their highest win total since the 2018 season.

Charlotte advances to play the two-seeded Tennessee Volunteers at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The 49ers must defeat the Volunteers twice in order to advance to a super regional.