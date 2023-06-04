Palmetto State's top recruit calls Clemson offer 'blessing in disguise'

On Thursday, Clemson extended an offer to the No. 1 recruit in the state of South Carolina.

Lake City (SC) defensive lineman Amare Adams was on campus when he received his offer from the Tigers, something he does not take lightly.

“It means a lot,” Adams said. “There’s a lot of people out there competing for an offer. It’s just a blessing in disguise when you get an offer from Clemson. That really means something.”

Adams is ranked as high as the No. 28 overall recruit and the No. 4 defensive tackle in the class of 2025, as well as being the consensus No.1 player in the state of South Carolina.

“I just know they’re really high on my list right now,” Adams said of the Tigers. “They got a family culture. The family culture up there is what really stood out to me and my family.”

Thursday’s visit marked the third visit to Clemson for the 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman, who also plans to visit South Carolina and LSU in the coming weeks.