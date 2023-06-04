Pro football team signs former Clemson QB

A professional football team has signed this former Clemson quarterback and fan favorite.

The BC Lions of the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced Sunday they have signed two new players to the practice roster, including former Tiger quarterback Chase Brice.

After playing for Clemson from 2017-19 and graduating in May 2020, Brice transferred to Duke, where he threw for 2,170 yards while passing for 10 touchdowns in 11 starts during the 2020 season. The Georgia native then transferred to App State before the 2021 season and spent his final two years of eligibility playing for the Mountaineers.

Last season, Brice completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,921 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. He set the single-season school passing record in 2021 with 3,337 yards and helped the Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M early in the 2022 season. He was named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year in 2021 as well as third-team All-Sun Belt.

Brice concluded his college career having completed 60 percent of his passes for 9,451 yards and 73 touchdowns with 36 interceptions.

Brice threw for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in 25 games at Clemson. He was of course an unsung hero of Clemson’s 2018 national championship campaign, entering in relief in a 27-23 come-from-behind victory against Syracuse to preserve what would become Clemson’s perfect 15-0 campaign.

Brice earned 2023 mini-camp invites from the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

