Clemson starter Ty Olenchuk delivered at the plate in the second inning.

Riley Bertram started off the second inning with a single up the middle and moved over to third on a single by Blake Wright that just missed a homer by a foot. Ty Olenchuk helped his own cause with a hard hit ball up the middle that went off the pitchers glove and was muffed by the first baseman for a RBI to extend the lead to 2-0 Tigers.