2025 Florida edge excited about potential offer

During the Dabo Swinney Camp one-day workouts, the defensive line coaches were hard at work, trying to get the best out of the players in attendance. The big focus was adding more to the arsenal for pass rushers and focusing on the details, and one of those players learning from it was 2025 four-star Javion Hilson.

Hilson stands tall at 6-foot-4 with a massive wingspan on the field, and it showed in drills as defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and others tried to get the most out of him.

“I had a nice experience at Clemson football camp,” Hilson said. “I learned a lot of techniques, and I also built a relationship with Coach Hall.”

Hall would be the coach that Hilson works with the most if he came to the Tigers. With that in mind, he mentioned how the relationship with Hall and the coaching he received during workouts piqued his interest.

“I love the way they coach. I feel like I can fit in their defensive scheme,” Hilson said.

Currently holding five Power-5 offers, Hilson is seeing all of the work he’s put in manifest into opportunities at the next level. If his unteachable talent continues to translate into success, he could add another weapon for ACC offenses to fear.

“If I would receive an offer from Clemson, that means all of the hard work I put in is starting to pay off,” Hilson said.