2025 safety details camp experience, Clemson interest

The Clemson Tigers have extended more than two dozen offers for the 2025 class. None of those have been safeties yet, but Mandarin (FL) four-star Hylton Stubbs could be one at the position to potentially receive an offer.

Stubbs performed at the Dabo Swinney Camp and recalled his connection with safeties coach Mickey Conn along with his performance during the day.

“I felt pretty good about the camp. I thought most of the work I put in was dominant,” Stubbs said about his approach. “I talked to Coach Conn a lot. We went over film and I did a tour during the visit.”

Looking at the program, the Tigers are one to use their young talent early. In the landscape of college football and three required years, it’s common for freshmen and sophomores to rarely see the field. It’s different at Clemson, which is something Stubbs admires.

“I like Clemson because they play a lot of their young players. I think I could go there and play early,” Stubbs said.

With upperclassmen leading the way at safety for the Tigers, there’s ample opportunity for Stubbs to come into the program during a changing of the guard at the position. That said, there’s still one thing standing in the way: receiving the coveted offer from Clemson.

“I like Clemson, I’m just not sure how much they like me,” Stubbs said. “My recruitment is wide open right now so there is some time for all the colleges to get involved.”