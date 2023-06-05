91 days until football kickoff

Continuing our countdown for the 2023 football season, we look at No. 91. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The Past No. 91

Michael Dean Perry played for the Tigers in the 1980s and terrorized opposing offenses. The Clemson leader in tackles for loss, he was a first-team All-American and a two-time first-team All-ACC player. He is also the brother of Tigers great William Perry, with the college hardware to match.

The Current No. 91

Zaire Patterson is a redshirt sophomore defensive end for Clemson. Coming out of Winston Salem Prep, he was a four-star recruit and his 6-foot-5, 260 pound frame presents opportunities as his career continues. Patterson appeared in one game during his redshirt season, then did not see game action in 2022.