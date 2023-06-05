Clemson great makes College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

IRVING, Texas (June 5, 2023) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the names on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

The ballot was emailed today to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. The Honors Court includes an elite and geographically diverse pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media. (Individuals can cast a vote this year by clicking here to become an NFF member.)

“Having a ballot and a voice in the selection of the College Football Hall of Fame inductees is one of the most cherished NFF member benefits,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, a 1989 Hall of Fame inductee from Mississippi. “There is no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership, and the tradition of the ballot helps us engage them in the lofty responsibility of selecting those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in our sport.”

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2024 season.

The criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2024 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1974 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.

A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a candidate’s collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.

*Players who do not comply with the 50-year rule may still be eligible for consideration by the Football Bowl Subdivision and Divisional Veterans Committees. Veterans Committee candidates must still meet First Team All-America requirement.

Once nominated for consideration, all FBS player candidates are submitted to one of eight District Screening Committees, depending on their school’s geographic location, which conducts a vote to determine who will appear on the ballot and represent their respective districts. Each year, approximately 15 candidates, who are not selected for the Hall of Fame but received significant votes in the final selection, will be named automatic holdovers and will bypass the district screening process and automatically appear on the ballot the following year. Additionally, the Veterans Committee may make recommendations to the Honors Court for exceptions that allow for the induction of players who played more than 50 years ago. The Honors Court annually reviews the Hall of Fame criteria to ensure a fair and streamlined process.

Of the 5.62 million individuals who have played college football since Princeton first battled Rutgers on Nov. 6, 1869, only 1,074 players have earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, or less than two one-hundredths of a percent (.02%) of those who have played the game during the past 153 seasons. From the coaching ranks, 230 individuals have achieved Hall of Fame distinction.

There are 11 NFF National Scholar-Athletes on the 2024 Ballot, including FBS players Gregg Carr (Auburn), Brad Culpepper (1991 Campbell Trophy recipient from Florida), Greg Eslinger (Minnesota), Graham Harrell (Texas Tech), Bradie James (LSU), Paul Posluszny (Penn State) and Darrin Smith (Miami, FL). The divisional NFF National Scholar-Athlete nominees on the 2024 ballot include Keith Elias (Princeton), Gerald Quinlivan (Buffalo), Thomas Stenglein (Colgate) and Danny Woodhead (Chadron State College [NE]).

The NFF has recognized 906 NFF National Scholar-Athletes since 1959, and only 41 have earned the distinction as both a Hall of Famer and an NFF National Scholar-Athlete, creating arguably one of the most unique and elite groups in all of sports. And of those 41, only Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia), Tim Tebow (Florida) and Danny Wuerffel (Florida) have also claimed The William V. Campbell Trophy®.

June 30. The 2024 voting deadline is June 30.

2024 FBS PLAYER CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS

Flozell Adams, Michigan State-Offensive Tackle-1997 First Team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year…Three-time All-Big Ten performer who helped Spartans to three consecutive bowl appearances…Helped running backs rush for more than 100 yards in 21 games throughout career and allowed only two QB sacks in 1997 season.

Montee Ball, Wisconsin-Running Back-Two-time consensus First Team All-American and 2012 Doak Walker Award winner…Tied with Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for most single-season TDs in NCAA annals (39) and boasts NCAA record for single-season points (236 in 2011)… 2011 Big Ten Offensive POY and only player in history to rush for 100 yards in three-straight Rose Bowl games.

Aaron Beasley, West Virginia-Defensive Back-1995 consensus First Team All-American led the nation in INTs (10) in 1994…Two-time First Team All-Big East selection who led WVU to an undefeated regular season and a 1993 Big East title…19 career INTs and holds two of the top five single-season PBU performances in Mountaineer history.

Eric Bieniemy, Colorado-Running Back-1990 unanimous First Team All-American and finished third in 1990 Heisman voting…Played in two national championships, leading Buffs to 1990 national title…Two-time All-Big Eight pick, still holding eight CU records.

Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State-Wide Receiver-Two-time unanimous First Team All-American and one of only two players ever to win the Biletnikoff Award twice…2010 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year en route to finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting…2012 Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP holds NCAA record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games (14).

Jerome Brown, Miami (FL)-Defensive Tackle-1986 unanimous First Team All-American and finalist for both the Outland and Lombardi trophies as senior…Helped Canes to four consecutive New Year’s Day bowl games…Ranks 10th in school history with 21 career sacks.

Larry Burton, Purdue-Split End-First Team All-American and Outstanding College Athlete of America in 1974 and a First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led the team in receiving in both 1973 and 1974…Named team captain and team MVP in 1974.

Rocky Calmus, Oklahoma-Linebacker-Two-time consensus First Team All-American and 2001 Butkus Award winner…OU’s all-time leader in TFL (59) helped Sooners to the BCS National Championship at the 2001 Orange Bowl…2000 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Big 12 performer posted 431 career tackles.

Gregg Carr, Auburn-Linebacker-1984 consensus First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete…Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1984 SEC Lineman of the Year…Twice led Auburn in tackles, helping the Tigers to the 1983 SEC title and three consecutive bowl wins.

Mark Carrier, USC-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American (1988-89), earning unanimous honors in 1989…1989 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection…Led the Pac-10 in interceptions in 1989 with seven.

Ki-Jana Carter, Penn State-RunningBack-1994 unanimous First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up…Earned MVP honors at the 1995 Rose Bowl, helping the Lions finish 12-0 with a No. 2 national ranking…Two-time All-Big Ten selection led the league in rushing (1,539) and scoring (138 points) during prolific 1994 season.

Russell Carter, SMU-Defensive Back-1983 unanimous First Team All-American who helped SMU to consecutive top five final rankings in 1981 (No. 5, 10-1-0) and 1982 (No. 2, 11-0-1)…Three-time All-SWC performer led Mustangs to consecutive league titles in 1981-82…SMU’s all-time career leader in interceptions (18).

Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh-Quarterback-1977 First Team All-American who led the Panthers to a 1976 national title…Led Pitt to three consecutive bowl wins, earning MVP honors in the 1977 Sugar and 1977 Gator bowls…Finished Pitt career ranked second all-time (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,916 career yards of total offense.

Dallas Clark, Iowa-Tight End-2002 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end…Two-time All-Big Ten selection who helped Iowa to a share of the 2002 Big Ten title and its first-ever 11-win season (2002)…Holds record for longest pass reception in school history (95 yards).

Marco Coleman, Georgia Tech-Linebacker-1991 First Team All-America selection and finalist for the Butkus Award…Two-time First Team All-ACC selection, leading Jackets to the national championship and an 11-0-1 record in 1990…Ranks fourth all-time in Jackets’ history with 50.0 TFL and 27.5 sacks in his career.

Tim Couch, Kentucky-Quarterback-1998 consensus First Team All-American who finished fourth in Heisman voting in 1998 and ninth in 1997…1998 SEC Player of the Year who led Cats to first win over Alabama in 75 years…Set seven NCAA, 14 SEC and 26 school records.

Brad Culpepper, Florida-Defensive Tackle-1991 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the NFF Campbell Trophy® as the nation’s top scholar-athlete…Two-time All-SEC selection who led Gators to first-ever SEC title in 1991…Ranks sixth all-time at Florida with 47.5 career TFL, a school record among defensive lineman.

Kenneth Davis, TCU-Running Back-1984 unanimous First Team All-American who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting and led Frogs to first bowl in 19 seasons…Led the nation in yards per carry (7.6) and ranked second nationally in rushing yards (1,611) in 1984…1984 SWC Offensive Player of the Year who boasted nine 100-yard games in career.

Jarett Dillard, Rice-Wide Receiver-2008 First Team All-American and 2006 Second Team All-American who holds the NCAA record for career TD receptions (60)…Three-time All-C-USA performer set the conference record for career receiving yards (4,138 )…Holds virtually every career and single-season receiving and scoring stat in Rice history.

Ken Dorsey, Miami (FL)-Quarterback-2002 First Team All-American who led the Canes to back-to-back BCS Championship games, winning the national title his junior season…Two-time Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year and 2001 Maxwell Player of the Year…Left Miami as the school record holder in career total offense and passing yards.

D.J. Dozier, Penn State-Running Back– Named 1986 consensus First Team All-American and led PSU to perfect 12-0 season and national championship (1986)…Finished eighth in 1986 Heisman voting…First PSU back to lead the team in rushing for four consecutive seasons.

Vaughn Dunbar, Indiana-Running Back-1991 unanimous First Team All-American who led the nation in rushing (1,805) and finished sixth in Heisman voting…1991 First Team All-Big Ten selection, leading the conference with 150.4 ypg…Team MVP posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and led the Hoosiers to two bowl games.

Warrick Dunn, Florida State-Running Back-1996 First Team All-American and 1995 Third Team All-American who led the Noles to the 1993 national title…Three-time First Team All-ACC performer led the league with 8.7 ppg in 1995…Only FSU rusher in history to gain more than 1,000 yards in three-consecutive seasons.

Greg Eslinger, Minnesota-Center-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 2005…First-ever Gopher player named First Team All-Big Ten in three-straight seasons (2003-05) en route to winning the Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy in 2005…2005 NFF National Scholar-Athlete who twice anchored the Big Ten’s top rushing offense.

Deon Figures, Colorado-Cornerback-1992 consensus First Team All-American and winner of the Thorpe Award…1992 Big Eight Defensive POY who helped the Buffs to the 1990 national title and three conference championships…Three-time All-Big Eight performer boasts 13 INTs and 27 PBUs in career.

Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh-Wide Receiver-2003 unanimous First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up…2003 Biletnikoff Award winner and first-ever sophomore to take home Walter Camp Player of the Year honors…2003 Big East Offensive POY set eight conference and 11 school records in just two seasons at Pitt.

Willie Gault, Tennessee-Wide Receiver-1982 First Team All-American…Led Vols to three bowl berths…Set six conference and 12 school punt / kickoff return records…Tied NCAA record for most touchdowns by kick return in a single season (3) in 1980.

Toby Gerhart, Stanford-Running Back-Unanimous First Team All-American, winner of the Doak Walker award and Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2009…Led the nation in points (178), TDs (29) and rushing yards (1,871) during prolific senior campaign…2009 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year who is Stanford’s all-time leader in career rushing TDs (44).

Dan Hampton, Arkansas-Defensive Tackle-1978 First Team All-American and two-time All-SWC selection…Named 1978 Houston Post Outstanding Player of the Year in the SWC, recording 18 TFL during his senior campaign…Helped Hogs beat No. 19 Georgia in 1976 Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Oklahoma in 1978 Orange Bowl.

Kevin Hardy, Illinois-Linebacker-1995 consensus First Team All-American and Butkus Award winner…Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who helped Illini to two bowl berths…Team captain started 45 games (second all-time among Illini LBs) and ranks fourth all-time at Illinois in sacks (18) and TFL (38).

Graham Harrell, Texas Tech-Quarterback-2008 First Team All-American and AT&T All-America Player of the Year who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting…2008 NFF National Scholar-Athlete holds seven NCAA records, including career 400-yard games (20)…Three-time All-Big 12 performer ranks second in league history with 15,793 career passing yards.

Leotis Harris, Arkansas-Offensive Guard-1977 consensus First Team All-America who led Razorbacks to wins in the 1976 Cotton Bowl and ’78 Orange Bowl…First-ever African-American All-America player at Arkansas…Led the Hogs to a share of the 1975 Southwest Conference title.

Marvin Harrison, Syracuse-Kick Returner/Wide Receiver-1995 First Team All-American as a kick returner and 1995 Big East Special Teams Player of the Year…Three-time All-Big East selection who set a conference record with a 94-yard punt return for a TD in 1995…Left Syracuse as the school’s all-time receiving leader (2,718 yards).

Garrison Hearst, Georgia-Running Back-1992 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Doak Walker Award…Finished third in 1992 Heisman Trophy voting after leading the nation in scoring (126 points)…1992 SEC Player of the Year finished career trailing only Herschel Walker in career rushing yards (3,232) at Georgia.

Josh Heupel, Oklahoma-Quarterback-2000 consensus First Team All-American and Walter Camp Player of the Year…2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Sooners to a national title at the 2001 Orange Bowl…2000 Big 12 Player of the Year who left OU with virtually every school passing record despite only playing two seasons.

Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh-Running Back-1987 consensus First Team All-American who led the nation in rushing his final season and finished fifth in Heisman voting…Left Pitt as the second-leading rusher in school history (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,086 career rushing yards…Rushed for at least 100 yards in every game of 1987 season.

Ken Huff, North Carolina-Offensive Guard-1974 consensus First Team All-American who captained the College All-Stars vs. Super Bowl Champion Pittsburgh Steelers…First Team All-Conference and recipient of the 1974 Jacob’s Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s best offensive lineman…Third overall pick in the first round of the 1975 draft and named an ACC Football Legend.

Michael Huff, Texas-Defensive Back-2005 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Thorpe Award…Named Defensive MVP at the BCS National Championship, helping the Horns to the 2005 national title…Two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection boasts the UT record for career defensive scores (five).

Daymeion Hughes, California-Cornerback-2006 consensus First Team All-American and Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year who led the conference with eight INTs that season…Led Cal to a share of the 2006 Pac-10 crown, marking the Bears’ first league title since 1975…Boasts the Cal record for career passes defended (44) and ranks second all-time with 15 career INTs.

Steve Hutchinson, Michigan-Offensive Lineman-2000 unanimous First Team All-American who led the Wolverines to four bowl wins, including the 1997 National Championship at the Rose Bowl…One of only seven players in conference history to be named a four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Three-time Big Ten champion.

Bradie James, LSU-Linebacker-2002 First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete…Three-time All-SEC performer (First Team honors in 2001 and 2002) helped the Tigers to a 2001 conference title…2000 Peach Bowl Defensive MVP ranks second all-time in LSU history with 418 career tackles.

Ed King, Auburn-Offensive Guard-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1990…Two-time First Team All-SEC performer, helping Auburn to consecutive conference titles in 1988 and 1989…Led the Tigers to their first back-to-back 10-win seasons in school history (1988, 1989).

Levon Kirkland, Clemson-Linebacker-1991 consensus First Team All-American and 1990 Second Team All-American…Finalist for the 1990 Butkus Award and leader of Clemson unit that led the nation in total defense…Three-time First Team All-ACC performer and 1989 Gator Bowl MVP helped the Tigers to two conference titles.

Olin Kreutz, Washington-Center-1997 consensus First Team All-American and two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection…Named the 1997 Morris Trophy winner as the conference’s top offensive lineman and 1997 UW Lineman of the Year…Blocked for RB Corey Dillon, who led the Pac-10 in rushing in 1996, and QB Brock Huard who broke 20 Husky records.

Antonio Langham, Alabama-Defensive Back-1993 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award…Led Bama to four postseason berths, highlighted by the 1992 National Championship…Three-time All-SEC selection and the Tide’s all-time leader in career INTs (19).

James Laurinaitis, Ohio State-Linebacker-Three-time First Team All-American (consensus-2006, 2008; unanimous-2007)…Two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who led the Buckeyes to two national championship games and four consecutive conference titles…2007 Butkus and 2006 Nagurski recipient, leading OSU in tackles three-straight seasons.

Ryan Leaf, Washington State-Quarterback-1997 First Team All-American who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting…1997 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year led Cougars to the first league title in school history (1997) and first Rose Bowl berth in 67 years…Two-time All-Pac-10 performer set four WSU career records, including TD passes (59).

John Lee, UCLA-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1985…Boasted the NCAA’s highest career field goal percentage among players with at least 55 attempts (.859)…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection who helped UCLA to three league titles and finished his career as the Bruins’ all-time scoring leader (390).

Andy Levitre, Oregon State-Offensive Lineman-2008 First Team All-American and three-time All-Pac-12 selection…Anchor of a Beavs’ offensive unit that produced a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver in both 2006 and 2008…Helped Oregon State to three bowl appearances and three top 25 final national rankings during his career.

Todd Lyght, Notre Dame-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1989 and consensus laurels in 1990…Led Irish to 1988 National Championship and perfect 12-0 season as well as national title game appearance in 1991 Orange Bowl…Thorpe Award finalist who posted 11 career interceptions.

Marshawn Lynch, California-Running Back-2006 First Team All-American who led Cal to a share of the 2006 Pac-10 title…2006 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year led the league in rushing (1,356), all-purpose yards (1,785) and TDs (15) that season…Two-time bowl game MVP (2005 Las Vegas, 2006 Holiday) and Cal’s all-time leader in 100-yard rushing games (17).

Herman Moore, Virginia-Wide Receiver-1990 consensus First Team All-American who finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting…Holds the NCAA record for highest average gain per reception (22.0) with a minimum of 105 catches…1990 First Team All-ACC performer finished career as UVA’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,504) and TD catches (27).

Kellen Moore, Boise State-Quarterback-2010 First Team All-American finished career as the winningest starting QB (.943) in college football history…Set the NCAA record for lowest career INT percentage (.017) and tied NCAA record with four 3,000-yard passing seasons…Boise State’s all-time leading passer (14,667) earned three conference Player of the Year honors (2-WAC, 1-MWC).

Terence Newman, Kansas State-Defensive Back-2002 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Thorpe Award…2002 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, also earning First Team All-Big 12 honors as a specialist after leading the league in kickoff return yards (28.5 avg.)…2002 team captain and MVP was just the second Wildcat in history to score on both a kickoff and punt return in the same season (2002).

Haloti Ngata, Oregon-Defensive Tackle-2005 consensus First Team All-American, the Ducks’ first consensus player since 1962…Two-time All-Pac-10 selection and first player in Oregon history to be named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year (2005)…2005 finalist for the Nagurski and Outland trophies and 2002 Freshman All-American.

Ken Norton Jr., UCLA-Linebacker-1987 First Team All-American, leading Bruins to four consecutive bowl wins… Member of the 1985 conference championship team… Led team in tackles in 1986 (106) and in 1987 (125) and ranks sixth in school history with 339 career tackles.

Michael Oher, Mississippi-Offensive Lineman-2008 unanimous First Team All-American and finalist for the Outland Trophy…Three-time All-SEC performer (First Team—2) and recipient of the 2008 Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference’s best blocker…Team captain started 47-straight games and helped RB BenJarvus Green-Ellis post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Julius Peppers, North Carolina-Defensive End-2001 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the 2001 Bednarik and Lombardi awards…2001 Chevrolet Defensive Player of the Year who finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting…Two-time First Team All-ACC selection, leading the conference in TFL (24) and sacks (15) in 2000.

Paul Posluszny, Penn State-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-American (consensus in 2005) and one of only two two-time winners of the Bednarik Award…2005 Butkus Award recipient and two-time First Team All-Big Ten performer…2006 NFF National Scholar-Athlete ranks second all-time at PSU with 372 career tackles.

Antwaan Randle El, Indiana-Quarterback-2001 First Team All-American…First player in FBS history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in career…Rushed for more yards than any QB in FBS history upon conclusion of career.

Simeon Rice, Illinois-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-American and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Holds conference and school record for career sacks (44.5) and Illini record for career tackles for loss (69)…Set school record for single-season sacks (16).

Ron Rivera, California-Linebacker-1983 consensus First Team All-American…Lombardi Award finalist in 1983 and named East-West Shrine Game Most Valuable Player…Selected as Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1983…Led team in tackles from 1981-83.

Matt Russell, Colorado-Linebacker-1996 consensus First Team All-American and Butkus Award winner…Two-time First Team All-Conference performer led Buffs to four-consecutive bowl berths and two top five final rankings (No. 3 – 1994, No. 5 – 1996)…CU’s all-time leader in unassisted tackles (282), ranking second all-time in total tackles (446).

Larry Seivers, Tennessee-Wide Receiver-Two-time consensus First Team All-American in 1975 and 1976…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection…Currently ranks sixth in Tennessee history in career reception yardage (1,924) and seventh in career receptions (117).

Dewey Selmon, Oklahoma-Defensive Lineman-1975 consensus First Team All-American and member of consecutive national championship teams (1974, 1975)…Two-time First Team All-Big Eight selection who led OU to four league titles…Twice recorded 100-plus tackles in a season and part of defensive unit that allowed just 11.1 ppg from 1973-75.

Richard Seymour, Georgia-Defensive Tackle-2000 First Team All-American, helping the Dawgs to four-straight bowl wins and top 20 final national rankings…Two-year team captain and two-time First Team All-SEC selection…1999 UGA Defensive MVP and one of only two DLs in school history to lead the team in single-season tackles (74 in 1999).

Alex Smith, Utah-Quarterback-2004 First Team All-American who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting…2004 SI National Player of the Year, leading Utah to its first-ever 12-0 season, a BCS bowl victory (2005 Fiesta) and a No. 4 final national ranking…2004 MWC Offensive Player of the Year boasted two league titles and multiple school records.

Darrin Smith, Miami (FL)-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-American who helped the Canes to two national championships (1989, 1991)…1992 NFF National Scholar-Athlete led Miami to two Big East titles, never losing a conference game during his career…1991 Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year and two-time First Team All-Conference performer.

Kevin Smith, Texas A&M-Cornerback-1991 consensus First Team All-American and leader of Aggie unit that led the nation in total defense (222.4 ypg)…Three-time First Team All-SWC performer helped Aggies to the 1991 conference title…A&M’s all-time career leader in INTs (20), INT return yards (289) and INTs returned for a touchdown (3).

Takeo Spikes, Auburn-Linebacker-1997 First Team All-American and two-time First Team All-SEC selection…Led Auburn to a berth in the 1997 SEC title game, a win at the 1998 Peach Bowl (game MVP) and a No. 11 final ranking that season…Two-year Auburn Defensive MVP, ranking in the school’s all-time top 10 with 331 career tackles.

Taylor Stubblefield, Purdue-Wide Receiver-2004 consensus First Team All-American who set the NCAA record for career receptions (316)…Two-time All-Big Ten selection who led conference in receptions for three consecutive seasons from 2002-04…2004 Biletnikoff finalist who set Sun Bowl record with 196 receiving yards in 2001.

Terrell Suggs, Arizona State-Defensive End-2002 unanimous First Team All-American, winning the Nagurski and Lombardi awards after leading the nation in sacks (24) and TFL (31.5)…2002 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year and Morris Trophy winner as the conference’s top lineman…Ranks second all-time in Pac-10 history with 65.5 TFL and 44 sacks in his career.

Dennis Thurman, USC-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American who led Trojans to four consecutive postseason wins, including the 1974 National Championship at the Rose Bowl…Two-time all-conference selection who helped USC to two Pac-10 titles.

Michael Vick, Virginia Tech-Quarterback-1999 First Team All-American and Big East Offensive Player of the Year, finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting…Guided the Hokies to their first-ever 11-0 regular season and national championship game appearance (1999)…Two-time All-Big East performer who led the league in total offense (242.0 ypg) in 1999 and only lost one conference game during career.

Chris Ward, Ohio State-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-’76, unanimous-’77)…Three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who helped Buckeyes to at least a share of four conference titles…Blocked for Archie Griffin during second Heisman Trophy-winning campaign.

Peter Warrick, Florida State-Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-1998, unanimous-1999) led FSU to a national championship at the 2000 Sugar Bowl, earning MVP honors…Two-time First Team All-ACC receiver finished career as the league’s all-time leader in receiving (3,517)…FSU’s career leader in receiving TDs (32).

Eric Weddle, Utah-Defensive Back-2006 consensus First Team All-American helped Utah to a BCS bowl victory (2005 Fiesta) and its first-ever 12-0 season (2004)…Two-time MWC Defensive Player of the Year led Utes to two league titles…2003 Freshman All-American holds school record for career forced fumbles (9) and ranks second in career INTs (18).

Luis Zendejas, Arizona State-Placekicker-1983 consensus First Team All-American who finished his career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in scoring (380)…Four-time All-Pac-10 selection, leading the league in scoring in 1983… Boasts the highest PAT percentage (99.3%) in ASU annals and led the team in scoring his first three seasons.

2024 FBS COACH CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS

Larry Blakeney-Troy (1991-2014)-All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history…Four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles (5 – Sun Belt, 3 – Southland) and seven FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons…Led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl.

Jim Carlen-West Virginia (1966-69), Texas Tech (1970-74), South Carolina (1975-81)-Led teams to eight bowl games and 13 winning seasons in 16 years as head coach…1973 National Coach of the Year…Three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year… Coached Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers at South Carolina.

Pete Cawthon Sr.-Austin College [TX] (1923-27), Texas Tech (1930-40)-Led Tech to four Border Conference titles in 11 seasons at the helm…Led 1938 team to 10-0 regular season and the school’s first-ever Cotton Bowl appearance…Boasts highest win percentage (69.3) among Tech coaches with terms of three years or more.

Larry Coker-Miami [FL] (2001-06), UTSA (2011-15)-Posted a 60-15 record at Miami, including an astounding 35-3 record in his first three seasons…Led the Canes to consecutive BCS Championship Games, winning at the 2002 Rose Bowl and becoming the first rookie head coach to lead his team to a national title since 1948…Led Miami to three Big East crowns and orchestrated a dominant 2001 offense that set a Big East record with 475 points scored in the regular season.

Ralph Friedgen-Maryland (2001-10)-Two-time ACC Coach of the Year and only ACC coach to win the conference title in his inaugural season (2001)…Rebuilt Terps’ program that had only one winning season and no bowl game appearances since 1990, leading Maryland to seven bowl games in 10 seasons at the helm…Posted 50 wins after six seasons behind only Hall of Famer Danny Ford (51).

Mark Dantonio-Cincinnati (2004-06), Michigan State (2007-19)-Winningest coach in Michigan State history (114 wins) who boasts the most Big Ten titles in school annals (3)…Two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year led teams to a Spartan-record 12 bowl games, ranking fourth in Big Ten history for postseason wins…Just the second Cincy coach all-time to lead the Bearcats to a bowl in his first season.

Darryl Rogers-Cal State East Bay (1965), Fresno State (1966-72), San Jose State (1973-75), Michigan State (1976-79), Arizona State (1980-84)-Took Fresno State to two bowl games…Achieved an unprecedented national ranking at San Jose State…Named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1977 and National Coach of the Year by Sporting News in 1978…Won the Big Ten title in 1978.

Frank Solich-Nebraska (1998-03), Ohio (2005-20)-Guided the Huskers to an 11-2 record and appearance in the BCS championship game at the Rose Bowl (2001 season)…Two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year who led Nebraska to three North Division titles and the 1999 Big 12 Championship…Winningest coach in MAC history (115 wins), boasting 12-straight non-losing seasons, 11 bowl game appearances and four MAC East crowns.

Tommy Tuberville-Mississippi (1995-98), Auburn (1999-08), Texas Tech (2010-12), Cincinnati (2013-16)-2004 National Coach of the Year after leading Auburn to an SEC title and a perfect 13-0 season…Led the Tigers to four division crowns, two SEC championship game appearances, and ranks 10th in conference history with 64 SEC regular season wins…Led Cincinnati to a 9-4 (7-1) record and a share of the AAC title in 2014.