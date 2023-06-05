Clemson lands massive commitment from nation's No. 1 LB

Clemson has landed a massive commitment from the country’s top linebacker.

Jefferson (Ga.) High School five-star Sammy Brown announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday evening.

Brown is the nation’s No. 1 linebacker and the No. 5 prospect in the 2024 class regardless of position, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound rising senior made his official visit to Clemson this past weekend.

Brown was kind enough to speak with The Clemson Insider about his official visit and decision before going public with the commitment.

“Definitely a great visit, it’s always an amazing time in Clemson,” Brown said. “I think the best part of this visit is being able to connect with the coaches, other commits and players more than ever before. I just felt like everything clicked.”

Clemson beat out Georgia, as well as programs like Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and many others, to land Brown’s verbal pledge.

Brown received Clemson’s first class of 2024 offer in March 2022, well before the Tigers began pulling the trigger on other 2024 offers last summer.

He traveled to Tiger Town numerous times over the course of his recruitment.

“I feel like the reason that I am committing is because it is God’s will,” Brown said. “I feel like he put it in my heart that Clemson is the place. I just think everything clicked in this visit. Something inside me said this was the place.”

Brown becomes the ninth commitment in Clemson’s 2024 class and the second from a linebacker, joining Drew Woodaz of Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.).

