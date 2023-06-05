Clemson target sets commitment date

A fast-rising defensive lineman and Clemson target set a commitment date on Monday.

Four-star Pike Road (AL) defensive tackle Malik Blocton announced via Twitter that he has set a commitment date of July 8.

I will be announcing my commitment July 8th🙏🏾 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/O2maj0h7Lb — THE REAPER⚰️ (@MalikBlocton) June 5, 2023

Blocton has made multiple visits to Clemson in the past year, including his most recent trip for the program’s Elite Junior Day on January. The Tigers made his top-ten list in April.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman is ranked as high as the No. 420 overall recruit and the No. 42 defensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Blocton wasn’t at Clemson’s official visit weekend and right now, we don’t have a sunny forecast for him.