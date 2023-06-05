Exclusive: Sammy Brown goes in-depth on commitment with TCI

Clemson landed a commitment from the nation’s top linebacker on Monday evening, marking the program’s biggest commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Five-star Jefferson (GA) linebacker Sammy Brown announced his commitment to Clemson via social media on Monday. Brown, who is the nation’s consensus No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2024, is the program’s highest-rated commit of the class so far.

Before his commitment, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker exclusively broke down his commitment for The Clemson Insider.

“There was really nothing specific that happened during the visit that made me commit,” Brown said. “I had prayed about it all week and felt like on Saturday that everything came together and it was clear for me. I felt it was God’s will for me to go to Clemson.”

Brown informed the Clemson coaching staff of his decision over the official visit weekend and Dabo Swinney and his staff were fired up, which should come as no surprise.

“I’m pretty sure Coach Swinney jumped up on the table when I told him,” Brown said. “Coach (Nick) Eason griddied around the room. They were all super excited for me and excited I was coming.”

The nation’s top linebacker’s most recent visit came over the weekend, when he was joined by over 20 more recruits, many of whom he is recruiting to join him in Clemson.

“There are a lot of recruits that I am going to be hard on,” Brown said. “Some that are close to committing and some that we will have to work on. We are going to have a legendary class and the ’25 class is going to match/exceed it!”

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.