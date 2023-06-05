Four-star cornerback announces Clemson offer

Clemson is continuing their offer train roughly a week after extending their first offer to the class of 2025.

Four-star St. Frances Academy (MD) cornerback Blake Woodby announced an offer from the Tigers on Monday evening.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback is ranked as high as the No. 41 overall recruit and the No. 6 player at his position in the class of 2025. Woodby made the trek to Clemson for his first visit in April.