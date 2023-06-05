Star Clemson freshman among newcomers ESPN is most excited to see

Peter Woods has yet to play in a real game for Clemson, but the highly touted true freshman defensive lineman has already generated an abundance of buzz and hype heading into the 2023 season.

A former five-star prospect from Alabama, Woods drew plenty of praise from coaches and players alike for his potential and dominant play during spring practice, and there’s no question that Clemson fans are excited to see what he does during his first year as a Tiger.

ESPN is excited about Woods entering the season, too. ESPN recently released a college football preview for the upcoming campaign and named Woods among the newcomers they’re most excited to see in 2023.

Here’s what ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote about the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder who was ESPN’s No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class:

Much has been made of Woods’ exceptional play as an early enrollee this spring, which has everybody in the Clemson fan base excited to see what happens when the season opens. Clemson spent nearly all of last season banged up along its defensive line, but with veterans Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro returning, integrating Woods into the lineup should be seamless. During the spring game broadcast, coach Dabo Swinney described him as “like a Halley’s comet. Every now and then you get a guy that physically and mentally and maturity and all the intangibles, he’s just ready.”

Woods finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season.

In April’s Orange & White spring game, Woods tallied seven total tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss, and also powered his way through the line to block an extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter.

As part of its 2023 CFB preview, ESPN also highlighted some unanswered questions for September, including “How will Garrett Riley impact Cade Klubnik’s play?”

Klubnik heads into his first full season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback and his first season under the tutelage of Riley, the 2022 Broyles Award winner who was hired in January to replace Brandon Streeter as Clemson’s offensive coordinator.

“Give Dabo Swinney credit,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “He hasn’t been one to make many changes on his staff at Clemson, but he saw a chance to go out and get one of the brightest offensive minds in the game in Garrett Riley and brought him in to run a Clemson offense that had finished outside the top five nationally in scoring offense for two straight seasons. The passing game had really suffered, and Clemson fans are anxious to see what the offense looks like with Riley and sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik stepping into their new roles together. Klubnik spent most of last season as the backup to DJ Uiagalelei (who’s since transferred to Oregon State) before coming off the bench to replace him in the ACC championship game and then starting in the Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. Riley has been outstanding at molding his offenses around his quarterback. Max Duggan is a great example at TCU. We’ll see if he can have that same success with Klubnik at Clemson.”

Clemson fans will get their first regular season look at Woods, and Klubnik in Riley’s offense, when the Tigers begin the 2023 campaign against Duke on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

