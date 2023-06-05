Tigers in top two for big-time OL after 'outstanding' official visit

Among the official visitors that Clemson played host to over the weekend was a big-time offensive line prospect William Satterwhite of Archbishop Hoban High School (Akron, Ohio).

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound rising senior is a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class (No. 93) per Rivals, which considers him the country’s No. 4 offensive guard in his class.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Satterwhite to get the details on his official visit.

How did you enjoy the official visit?

Satterwhite: “I really enjoyed it. It was great. Outstanding.”

What was the highlight of the visit?

Satterwhite: “Just the family atmosphere they created for us for the weekend, and just stepping away from football and just really focused on building relationships with all the recruits there.”

Who came with you on the visit and how did they enjoy it?

Satterwhite: “My mom did. She really enjoyed it. She really enjoyed talking to Coach Swinney. And my grandmother came with me. It was the first time at Clemson for her. She really enjoyed it as well. And then my uncle and my little cousin. My little cousin really enjoyed it. He was running around playing with the other kids and the staff members and all the coaches’ kids. He had a good time as well.”

Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with them?

Satterwhite: “I want to say my first night I had Marcus (Tate) as my host. Then I spent time with the other linemen like Will Putnam, Trent (Howard), and I kind of hung with those guys Friday night. It was really just fun seeing what they do and see how they hang out on the weekend.”

What did you hear from the coaches overall during the visit?

Satterwhite: “They really like me as a player, but they like me even more as a person and just like my character. They just really enjoyed having me down there and just spending time with me and getting to know me better as well.”

Where would you say Clemson stands with you after the visit?

Satterwhite: “For me, I would say top two, for sure. Them and Tennessee.”

