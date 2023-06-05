What They Are Saying: Teases and reactions to No. 1 LB picking Clemson

Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers landed their biggest commitment of the 2024 class with five-star linebacker Sammy Brown. Ranked as high as the best linebacker in the nation, Brown gives a huge boost to the class after the official visit weekend.

When the announcement was made official, many fans, Clemson commits and more reacted to the monumental addition on Twitter, including some that were teasing the moment before it came to fruition.

