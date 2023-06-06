90 days away: The center of the Tigers' championship defense

Continuing our countdown for the 2023 football season, we look at No. 90. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The Past No. 90

A name very familiar to young fans and NFL addicts, Dexter Lawrence was one of the best players on the Tigers’ two national championship teams in the 2010s. While he’s a nose tackle so the naked eye might not see as much play-by-play, he drew double teams almost every snap at Clemson. A two-time national champion, two-time first-team All-ACC player, he was the catalyst up front for defensive success. This hasn’t changed in the NFL, where he earned second-team All-Pro honors for the New York Giants last season.

The Current No. 90

Stephiylan Green is a freshman just joining the program for the Tigers. A four-star defensive lineman out of Georgia, he contributed 68 tackles and 10 sacks in his senior season at Rome High School. Now, he looks to bring that success to Clemson.