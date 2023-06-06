Clemson skyrocketing up the 2024 class rankings

The 2024 Clemson recruiting class went from good to great in the span of 24 hours. The dominos started to fall with No. 1 linebacker Sammy Brown, but the commits reiterated that the fun was just getting started.

A day later, a pair of top receivers are Tigers. Five-star Bryant Wesco and four-star TJ Moore committed to Clemson Tuesday. The three additions saw Clemson fly up the boards on every outlet.

At On3Sports, the Tigers started the day seated at No. 10 in their rankings. After Tuesday, Clemson sits at No. 4 on the board. Using the 247Sports class calculator, the class on Monday would’ve placed outside of the top 15 in both the 247Sports rankings and the composite. Now, the Tigers rise all the way to No. 8 in both rankings. Rivals also has Clemson at No. 8 in their rankings.

The three additions flip the outlook on the Tigers’ 2024 class with work still to be done. Clemson sits at 11 commits, while all teams in the top five in rankings have at least 16 commits except for Ohio State. When the class fills out, Clemson could be poised for one of the strongest 2024 groups in the country.