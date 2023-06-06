Clemson's five-star commitment parade continues

Clemson’s five-star commitment parade continued on Tuesday.

The Tigers have landed another five-star pledge, this time from a big-time Lone Star State wideout.

Midlothian (Texas) High School’s Bryant Wesco announced his commitment to Dabo Swinney’s program via social media Tuesday evening, following another five-star commitment to Clemson in Jefferson (Ga.) High linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday.

Wesco becomes the 11th commitment in Clemson’s 2024 class and the second from a receiver, joining Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star Terrance “TJ” Moore, who announced his commitment to the Tigers earlier Tuesday.

Wesco is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Texas, No. 3 wide receiver nationally and No. 9 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

Clemson extended an offer to Wesco when he made a trip to campus in March. He then returned to Tiger Town for his official visit this past weekend.

Wesco’s relationship with new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley goes back to Riley’s time at TCU. Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham also played a prominent role in recruiting Wesco for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound rising senior lists around 30 total offers. This spring, he released a top eight featuring Clemson along with Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Nebraska and Colorado.

As a junior in 2022, he had 58 receptions for 1,160 yards and 17 touchdowns.

