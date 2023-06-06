Four-star receiver says Clemson set 'high standard'

Clemson hosted a long list of the nation’s best recruits in the class of 2024 over the weekend.

Among the visitors was four-star Grimsley (NC) wide receiver Alex Taylor, just his latest visit to Clemson after receiving an offer from the Tigers last June.

The Tar Heel State receiver is ranked as high as the No. 149 overall recruit and the No. 25 wide receiver in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver was excited about the prospect of moving throughout the entire offense, which is a staple in Garrett Riley’s offensive scheme.

“I learned where I fit in with the offense,” Taylor said. “Watching film with Coach (Tyler) Grisham and Coach Riley, seeing what they’ve input already during the spring and seeing where I fit in with the offense. Definitely seeing where I can fit with my film.”

The visit to Clemson was his first of five official visits this summer, but Clemson has set a high bar in the eyes of Taylor.

“I’d definitely say they are one of my top schools,” Taylor said. “They set the standard high for official visits, so definitely looking forward to what these other schools have to offer compared to them.”

Taylor has cut his list of schools down to NC State, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech, all of whom will receive a visit from the coveted receiver in the coming weeks. He broke down what makes each school special in an exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider.

Clemson: “Definitely a genuine feeling there. Everyone is welcoming and it feels like a genuine, happy place. And they’re a top school every year.”

NC State: “One of the first schools to offer me and always kept it real from the jump. They’ve been doing great these past few years. Coach (Dave) Doeren has been doing a great job, so really love that.”

North Carolina: “Also one of the schools to offer me first. Like NC State, they’re just down the road from me. Coach (Lonnie) Galloway is always telling me how much they want me and I really love them.”

Penn State: “They recently just got Coach (Marques) Hagans, their new receiver coach. So they’ve been hitting me up basically every day for the last month. Really just going down there to learn a little about them and see where I can fit in.”

Virginia Tech: “They’re letting me know early that they’re going to be rebuilding for these couple years. I really love their coaching staff, Coach Fontel (Mines) and Coach (Brent) Pry, coming from Penn State he already knows what it takes to be one of those top schools, so I really love them.”