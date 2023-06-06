Matching up: Heavyweight bout on offense when Seminoles arrive

While a couple early games pose threat for the Clemson Tigers early in the season, it really begins when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in the fourth game of the season. A likely ESPN College GameDay site, we take a look at the high-powered offenses that will duel in late September.

Quarterback

Advantage: FSU

The Seminoles have one of the most electric quarterbacks in the country in Jordan Travis. If it wasn’t for Drake Maye, he would be the talk of the ACC. After scoring 31 touchdowns last year, he has all his weapons back and then some.

Cade Klubnik is still untapped in regards to his full potential so it’s unfair to make a comparison at this stage of his career. He could end up being better, but it’s very early. This one goes to Florida State.

Running back

Advantage: Clemson

Will Shipley is the X-factor on offense for the Tigers. After rushing for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022, it’s hard to put many players above him at the position. That doesn’t mean the Seminoles don’t have talent there.

Trey Benson is the bruising back while Lawrence Toafili is their third down weapon who sees a ton of action in the passing game. If it wasn’t for the Shipley show rushing last year, it would be hard to give the Tigers the edge here.

Wide receiver

Advantage: FSU

Tight end

Advantage: Clemson

Offensive line

Advantage: