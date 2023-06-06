Peach State DB announces Clemson offer

June 6, 2023

Clemson extended an offer to a fast-rising Peach State defensive back on Tuesday.

Three-star Milton (GA) cornerback Dylan Lewis announced an offer from the Tigers on Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback is ranked as the No. 384 overall recruit and the No. 40 player at his position in the class of 2025.

The Tigers are the ninth school to offer Lewis since the beginning of March, joining a list of other Power Five programs including Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, NC State, West Virginia, Kentucky and LSU.

