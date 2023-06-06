Sooner State tight end ensures Clemson will make top three

Beginning on May 31, Clemson sent out a slew of offers to the class of 2025, with more than two dozen players receiving an offer from the Tigers so far.

Among them was four-star Washington (OK) tight end Nate Roberts, who received an offer while camping at Clemson. On Monday, Roberts included the Tigers in his top 12, but was not shy about his feelings on the Tigers.

“Clemson will be in my top three,” Roberts said. “Notre Dame is in there, but I haven’t gotten my third school yet.”

Tigers’ tight end coach Kyle Richardson had made the trip to Oklahoma to visit Roberts twice before his offer came. But Roberts had yet to see what Richardson was like on the field, something he was impressed by during camp.

“Doing this camp really let me see what kind of coach he is and I love how he coaches his guys and coaches me,” Roberts said. “He really makes sure I get the concept of what I’m doing. I learned a lot while I was there.”

While on his visit, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound rising junior was able to work out for the Clemson coaching staff for the first time. He also took a tour of the campus and athletic facilities after camping.

“Facilities are a 10 out of 10, probably the best facilities I’ve seen,” Roberts said. “The whole coaching staff is great. They’re all great guys, really nice people, down to earth. I really liked the campus. Clemson is beautiful. The lake right on campus is awesome and that is big for me, a lake right on campus.”

Roberts assured The Clemson Insider that if he were to choose Clemson, he will spend a fair amount of time fishing on Lake Hartwell.