What They Are Saying: Tigers react to back-to-back WR commits

No more than 24 hours after the Tigers landed the No. 1 linebacker in the country, Dabo Swinney and his staff secured two more commitments from official visitors. First was 2024 four-star wide receiver TJ Moore, then later in the day, it was 2024 five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco.

Just like the Sammy Brown commitment, Clemson staff and commitments took to Twitter to give their reactions. In a domino effect from the night before, many commits gave their ”I told you so” after teasing these additions as well, even saying the work isn’t done yet. Of course, no one was happier than the Tigers’ wide receivers coach.

Uhhh ooooohhhhh… x2! The best is yet to come! #We2Deep24 pic.twitter.com/81qKfYId69 — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) June 6, 2023

BOOM🐅🐅🐅🐅 — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) June 6, 2023

We ain’t done clemson family just chill😃 pic.twitter.com/4W45mRhwtR — Tavoy “Seatbelt” Feagin (@feagin_tavoy) June 6, 2023

We’re not done just yet 🫣🐅🔥 — Noah Dixon (@NoahDixon206) June 6, 2023

https://twitter.com/nolanhauser/status/1666223431996649472?s=20

TOLD YALL WE NOT DONE COOKING https://t.co/EI0nmpAJkM — 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) June 6, 2023

😂😂😂 ANOTHA ONE — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) June 6, 2023