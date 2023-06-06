'Y'all are in for a treat': 2024 commit details visit weekend

2024 Clemson commit Nolan Hauser detailed how the commits were working to recruit the other official visitors heading into the big weekend. The No. 2 kicker in the country detailed his experience as a whole.

“We got there Friday and met with all the guys and signed them checked in. It was awesome. They did a great job, I mean the beginning of it was just amazing how they got people in, like the rooms are sick. They’re set up very nicely like all the official visits,” Hauser said. “We went over to the lake, we got on boats, hung out with a bunch of the recruits and the commits but just got to meet a bunch of the new faces that I haven’t seen yet.”

The Tigers got a huge boost Monday, landing the No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class, Sammy Brown. He was an official visitor and became friends over the weekend with Hauser, who was impressed with Brown.

“I see the excitement that some of the coaches get out of it. Just from this weekend, I mean, hanging out with Sammy and really getting to know him. He’s great, he’s just a great person overall,” Hauser said. “He definitely fits the Clemson, I guess you could say stereotype of a great guy, great kid, great family. That’s what Clemson does is a really good job of recruiting those types of kids. And Sammy just fits it perfectly.”

Hauser recalled how he and fellow 2024 commit Drew Woodaz took it into “our own hands” to recruit Brown to the Tigers. As the first five-star commitment of the class, it was high on the players’ radars. On top of the Brown commitment, Hauser said there’s more coming.

“We’re now great friends. Me, Drew and Sammy. At some point, it’s recruiting, but at some point, it’s like, this guy’s cool,” Hauser said. “I could definitely see us being close in the future. Especially with some of the other guys you’ll see today. I can’t say names, but I mean y’all are in for a treat.”

Hauser was a man of his word, as four-star wide receiver TJ Moore committed to the Tigers no less than an hour after he teased another addition.

TCI expects Clemson is not done yet for the commitment parade. Hauser agreed as he said “there might be two” making their pledge Tuesday.

