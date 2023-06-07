2025 ATH "likes everything about Clemson"

A plethora of big names made the trip to Clemson last week to participate in the first two sessions of Dabo Swinney’s Football Camp.

Among the long list of recruits in attendance was 2025 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee athlete Marshall Pritchett, who the Tigers worked out as a tight end.

“From the start, they kind of separated me and Nate (Roberts),” Pritchett said. “We were doing stuff with other groups, but you could tell the coaches’ attention was on me and him. Our top group had Josh Sapp running it, so he was helping us out.”

Roberts, who hails from Oklahoma, was the lone tight end that walked away with an offer from the Tigers. However, Tigers’ tight end coach Kyle Richardson compared him to current Clemson tight end commit Christian Bentancur.

“He told me I was sitting in the same seat that Christian was sitting in last year,” Pritchett said. “They had offered a kid over him and he ends up being committed there. He just told me to stay positive and just keep playing, but not to wait on Clemson or anything.”

Pritchett, who has made numerous trips to Clemson for camps over the last three years, made it known that a Clemson offer would be a gamechanger in his recruitment.

“It would me a lot,” Pritchett said. “I’m getting to a point where I really need to start narrowing schools down. It would mean a lot, because I like everything about Clemson. I like the environment, it’s close to home for me, so I think it would be a great fit. I think I’d fit Coach (Garrett) Riley’s offense.”

