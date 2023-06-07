89 days away: The first duo number of the countdown

Continuing our countdown for the 2023 football season, we look at No. 89. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The Past No. 89

Brentson Buckner was a dominant defensive lineman for the Tigers from 1990-93. A two-time All-ACC player, Buckner is fourth all-time in program history for tackles for loss with 46. After his Clemson career, he was a second round pick and played in the NFL for 11 years

The Current No. 89

There are two players set to wear the number in 2023. First is walk-on wide receiver Zach Jackson. The 6-foot-3 sophomore made his collegiate debut against Louisiana Tech.

The second to wear the number is backup punter Jack Smith. The Alabama native had a 47-yard punt against North Carolina in 2022, his only appearance for the tigers in his freshman season.