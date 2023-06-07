CB Newspaper names Cannarella Freshman all-American

The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper released their Freshman All-American team and the Tigers star youngster made the list for outfielders. Coming into Clemson as just the No. 125 shortstop in the nation by Perfect Game, Cam Cannarella exceeded all expectations in his freshman campaign.

An obvious choice to this list after being named ACC Freshman of the Year, Cannarella batted an absurd .386 with 43 RBI’s. The South Carolina native’s breakout year was a large reason why the Tigers became ACC Champions.

As the national awards begin to roll out, you can expect to see Cannarella’s name amongst the top for all freshmen in the nation.