Clemson commit earns national award

The massive week for Sammy Brown continues. The No. 1 linebacker in the nation committed to Clemson Monday, and now he’s receiving national accolades just two days later.

Brown was named the MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year, an award that’s been previously held by countless stars. Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry and Lonzo Ball just to name a few. Brown’s dominance on the football field heavily played into earning the award. During his junior season, he made 113 tackles while also rushing for 1,449 yards and scoring 24 times.

On top of his football success, he has a 88-5 record as a wrestler with back-to-back state championships. After receiving the award, Brown spoke to MaxPreps about the honor.

“It means a ton,” Brown said. “I really appreciate it and I feel very honored to just be able to represent Jefferson High School. It’s a really great blessing to earn that honor and I just really appreciate it.”

After his senior season, Brown will bring his dominance to the Tigers defense. For now, the Jefferson standout has another year to display his excellence.