Clemson Names Brandon Wagner Men’s Tennis Head Coach

CLEMSON, S.C. – Brandon Wagner has been named head men’s tennis coach, Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced on Wednesday. Wagner, who has served on the Texas Longhorns’ staff as an assistant and associate head coach since 2019, is coming off a national semifinal appearance and Big 12 Championship in 2023, and was just named the Texas Regional ITA Assistant Coach of the Year.

“Brandon and his family are a fantastic addition to the Clemson Family,” said Neff. “Brandon has had success at every level of tennis, from a player to a touring coach, and as a college assistant at one of the nation’s premier programs. Clemson is invested in winning at the highest level of college tennis, and we feel that Brandon’s skillset is a great fit for our program. Clemson tennis has high expectations, and Brandon is the right coach to lead us there.”

Wagner played an integral role in the Longhorns’ success over the past four seasons, compiling a 81-24 overall record and advancing to two national semifinals and the Round of 16 during his time in Austin.

“I am thankful to Graham and the Clemson administration for the opportunity to lead a national program,” said Wagner. “The leadership is aligned and committed to winning tennis and academic success, and my family and I loved the atmosphere on campus. I am proud to be part of the family at Clemson, a prestigious institution with a rich history and a bright future. I can’t wait to contribute to this legacy.”

Before his successful stint at Texas, Wagner was a professional circuit touring coach, helping develop American tennis superstar John Isner, and aiding him to climb nearly 100 spots into the top 80 of the ATP rankings. He also coached WTA top-40 players such as Olga Govortsova, Ajla Tomljanovic, and Melanie Oudin. Wagner’s expertise was not limited to professional players, as he also groomed several junior players who reached the top five of the USTA national rankings.

Wagner also served as the Associate Head Coach at the University of South Florida from 2012-15. His leadership helped guide the Bulls to back-to-back American Athletic Conference championships, as well as consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015. USF reached the NCAA tournament round of 16 for the first time in school history and finished ranked No. 16, its highest final ranking in program history in 2015.

As a player at the University of Georgia, Wagner helped lead his team to the NCAA Championship finals in two-straight years in 2001 and 2002, including winning the 2001 National Championship. He advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2002 NCAA singles tournament, earning his All-America honors. Following college, Wagner played professionally for a short time, ranking as high as No. 441 and winning two tournament titles.

Wagner earned his bachelor’s degree in speech communication from the University of Georgia, where he was also a member of the Dean’s Honor Roll. Wagner and his wife, Karyna, have two children – a son, Braven, and a daughter, Brielle, who are 8-year-old twins.