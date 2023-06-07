Oklahoma tight end breaks down top schools

Less than a week after extending an offer, Clemson made the final cut for one of the nation’s best tight ends in the class of 2025.

Four-star Washington (OK) tight end Nate Roberts included the Tigers in his top 12 schools. Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin also made the cut for the nation’s No. 3 tight end, per 247Sports.

Roberts broke down each school in his top 12 in an exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider.

Auburn: “It’s a cool spot. We decided to go visit them a little bit later on short notice and they did great. They got me through a whole tour of the facilities and the campus. Coach Ben (Aigamaua) is a really nice guy, which I liked. I liked the way he coaches.”

Baylor: “My brother (Jake Roberts) is a tight end at Baylor, so I have had a great relationship with the coaches.”

Clemson: “The way that Coach (Kyle) Richardson has really studied me and really made sure that I was the guy for him. Me being the guy he did all that studying on and giving me the offer means a lot to me.”

Georgia: “Coach (Todd) Hartley is a great guy. He’s produced a ton of great tight ends. They use a lot of 12 and 13 which I like. That’s a big priority for me. The facilities are great and they have a great coaching staff.”

Miami: “The coach has come and saw me twice, which means a lot to me. He’s a great guy. He knows a lot about his guys and he’s produced great tight ends. Miami is a really nice spot, a really good school and they play good football.”

Michigan: “Coach (Grant) Newsome is a really good guy. He’s shown me lots of interest and he’s shown me how I can fit in his offense. They use a lot of tight ends, a lot of 12, which I like.”

Notre Dame: “There’s a lot of things I can say about Notre Dame. The coaching staff is probably the best I’ve probably seen and met, the facilities are fantastic, it’s a great football team and they use a lot 12 and 13. They have the nicest campus I’ve seen and their academics are top notch.”

Ohio State: “Their tight ends coach (Keenan Bailey) is a really good guy. He’s come and saw me, but I think me and him have built a really good relationship.”

Oklahoma: “Since they are only about 20 minutes away, I have built a really good relationship with Coach Joe Jon (Finley). The facilities are great and they use the tight end. They just produced a really good tight end and they’re really close to home. That’s a big thing.”

Oregon: “Coach (Drew) Mehringer came and saw me. I’ve had a relationship with Coach (Steve) Haunga. He was with my brother at North Texas, so I built a good relationship with him. They do use the tight end at Oregon and they have really nice facilities.”

Penn State: “I went to go see Coach (Ty) Howle at Penn State. Their facilities are amazing, they use the tight end and the gameday atmosphere is amazing. Coach Howle has come and seen me and I’ve come to see him, so we’ve built a really good relationship between us two.”

Wisconsin: “Coach Nate Letton has come and seen me, so we’ve just built a good relationship these past couple months. They’ve used the tight ends a lot in past years.”