What They Are Saying: Hopkins schedules visit, Watson wants Hopkins in Cleveland

The search for a new team for DeAndre Hopkins is picking up steam. Hopkins has a visit scheduled and his former teammate would love to reunite.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about Hopkins.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The market for FA WR DeAndre Hopkins heats up, as his first visit is scheduled. pic.twitter.com/5g361xcp4e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2023

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is slated to fly to Nashville on Sunday for a visit with the #Titans, per sources. D-Hop and Mike Vrabel were together in Houston. Now Vrabel’s team gets the first visit with Hopkins, the five-time Pro Bowl pick released by Arizona last month. pic.twitter.com/UUyUjLqa7Z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2023

New from @RapSheet: “I wouldn’t be surprised if DeAndre Hopkins – even with a really positive visit in Tennessee – doesn’t sign until training camp…” #Titans pic.twitter.com/jJKebgg0BS — Ramon Kayla & Will (@RamonKaylaWill) June 8, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit the #Titans, per @TomPelissero 👀 Tennessee would have a top __ offense in the AFC with Nuk? pic.twitter.com/Xrf40XwL3l — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 7, 2023

ICYMI: #Titans are hosting five-time Pro Bowl pick DeAndre Hopkins next week for a visit. When @CoachVrabel50 was asked about the veteran, his answer was simple… they want players that want to be here. @FOXNashville @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/AIxMfQ3KLu — Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) June 8, 2023

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown’s thinking process and how he sees himself hasn’t changed despite the release of DeAndre Hopkins. “I’m always working to be the best on the field no matter what.” 🎥: @Tdrake4sports pic.twitter.com/58Ag2xfrik — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) June 7, 2023

Updated: Deshaun Watson still wants DeAndre Hopkins, but it's a longshot for now. No FA visit to the #Browns is scheduled, and they're not looking to add a big-name receiver https://t.co/DhqSJEG7eF — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 7, 2023

I think deandre hopkins should go to… pic.twitter.com/mOZ4W7S1pA — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) May 30, 2023

#Titans Treylon Burks says he's watched DeAndre Hopkins since he was younger. Called him a great played. pic.twitter.com/b2lU0uKzou — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 7, 2023

More on DeAndre Hopkins’ upcoming #Titans visit from Inside Minicamps Live, which is streaming until 4 p.m. ET on NFL+. https://t.co/hSfPLZlkAr pic.twitter.com/joP5FvjNi3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2023

#Browns Deshaun Watson still wants DeAndre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/09CymUy1eG — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 7, 2023

