88 days away: The Swinney lineage and a recent contributor

Continuing our countdown for the 2023 football season, we look at No. 88. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The Past No. 88

The most recent past player on the countdown so far, Braden Galloway was a hometown kid, playing at Seneca High School before making his way to Clemson. He broke out in his junior season, totaling 27 catches for 369 yards as the starting tight end, also making two catches for 38 yards against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl

The Current No. 88

The son of head coach Dabo Swinney, Clay Swinney is a walk-on wide receiver for the Tigers. He is also the third of the Swinney sons to play for the Clemson.

