Clemson makes the cut for four-star defender

Clemson made the cut for one if their latest offers on Thursday.

Four-star Oakdale (MD) edge rusher Dominic Nichols included Clemson in his top eight school on Thursday afternoon. Alongside the Tigers, Nichols listed Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Clemson did not extend an offer to Nichols until May and will not receive an official visit from the 6-foot-5, 245-pound pass rusher. He did, however, visit the program in late May, which is when he received his scholarship offer.