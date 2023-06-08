Fast-rising 2024 tackle talks camp experience, potential offer

One of the most intriguing players in the class of 2024 made the trek to Clemson for the program’s annual summer camp last week.

Three-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy (GA) offensive tackle Favour Edwin had only played basketball before this year, but now holds a handful of Division I football offers. According to the 247Sports Composite Ranking, the 6-foot-8, 290-pound tackle is the No. 1,087 overall recruit and the No. 90 offensive tackle in the class of 2024.

“Having played basketball, I know what it takes to be in great shape and to be able to move,” Edwin said. “I already have great feet thanks to basketball. The thing about football is that it’s a different kind of game than basketball with the physical part and everything.”

Edwin quickly put any doubters of his ability to bed by recording a forced fumble in his first game on the gridiron, while also showcasing his ability on the offensive line. Clemson is the latest in a long list of schools to show interest in Edwin’s raw ability.

“It was a great learning process for me,” Edwin said. “I got to work firsthand with the coaches. Just being new to the game and everything, I was taking so many things from the coaches and from the players. It was really great.”

Since March, seven Division I programs have extended an offer to Edwin, including three Power Five schools. While the Tigers have held off on a potential offer, Edwin is not fazed in the pursuit of achieving his dream of playing college sports.

“An offer from Clemson is going to mean a lot regardless of who you are,” Edwin said. “When you get an offer from there it is a testament to the potential of what you could do. An offer from Clemson is going to mean a lot obviously, but I’m just focused on getting better and being the best player I can be.”

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

