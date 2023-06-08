Tigers land All-Southern Conference pitcher

Clemson baseball’s season ended June 4 and just four days later, head coach Erik Bakich and his staff landed an in-state transfer. Matthew Marchal, a South Carolina native, announced he is transferring to play for the Tigers on Twitter.

Extremely thankful for @woffordbaseball and the opportunity they gave me these past few years! With that being said, I am blessed and excited to say that I'll be furthering my academic and athletic career as a graduate student at Clemson University! Go Tigers! @clemsonbaseball

Marchal started his college baseball career at Furman before spending the last two seasons at Wofford. During the 2022 season, Marchal pitched in 18 games, making 17 starts with a 7-2 record on the year. His 2.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts earned him a spot on the All-Southern Conference First Team.

As the Tigers build off the success of Bakich’s first season, Marchal is a key pickup for the pitching staff.