Tigers land All-Southern Conference pitcher

Tigers land All-Southern Conference pitcher

Baseball

Tigers land All-Southern Conference pitcher

By June 8, 2023 7:43 pm

By |

Clemson baseball’s season ended June 4 and just four days later, head coach Erik Bakich and his staff landed an in-state transfer. Matthew Marchal, a South Carolina native, announced he is transferring to play for the Tigers on Twitter.

Marchal started his college baseball career at Furman before spending the last two seasons at Wofford. During the 2022 season, Marchal pitched in 18 games, making 17 starts with a 7-2 record on the year. His 2.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts earned him a spot on the All-Southern Conference First Team.

As the Tigers build off the success of Bakich’s first season, Marchal is a key pickup for the pitching staff.

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home