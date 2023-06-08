What They Are Saying: Murphy talk from Bengals

There is plenty of excitement building in Cincinnati for Myles Murphy as the fans get the first look at Murphy as a Bengal, not a Tiger.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about Murphy on Twitter.

Cool Myles Murphy quote pic.twitter.com/go1inxWkjp — Darth DanielDubs (@danieldubs) June 7, 2023

🎯 Myles Murphy

🎯 Joey Porter Jr Long-shot bets to consider for 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year⬇️https://t.co/Fy1OqCOSCH — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 30, 2023

First-round pick Myles Murphy getting in some special teams work pic.twitter.com/VdrjyF97Bz — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) June 6, 2023

Quick Hits: Burrow Nostalgia; Early Father's Day with elders of Joe and Ja'Marr; Emergency Snapper Wings It; Myles Murphy Taming Bengals Playbook https://t.co/sT5meiYJnc — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) June 6, 2023

I'm looking for BIG things from

Bengals rookie DLman

Myles Murphy… The Bengals got an ABSOLUTE

steal selecting Murphy at

#28 overall… At 6-5/275 with his versatility

to play DE/DT-(which I prefer)…

and the short area explosion

to create issues! Keep an eye on Murphy 👀💯 pic.twitter.com/5DAUhIC23y — TheScout!! (@1stDown_Scout) June 3, 2023

Happy weekend! #Bengals news roundup:

– What can Myles Murphy provide? 😤

– Yannick Ngakoue wants to join a contender. 👑https://t.co/Uc6U34EwSd — Stripe Hype (@StripeHype) June 3, 2023

