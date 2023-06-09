'2023 is going to be special' for this NFL Tiger

This NFL.com contributing columnist expects a former Clemson star to take a big step forward during the 2023 season.

Adam Schein recently published a list of “guaranteed risers” — nine players that Schein says will definitely improve upon their 2022 production in the upcoming campaign.

Among those players is former Tiger running back Travis Etienne, who is coming off a strong 2022 season — what was essentially his rookie season after he missed all of his actual rookie season in 2021 due to a Lisfranc injury that he suffered in that preseason.

A first-round pick (25th overall) of the 2021 draft, Etienne showed off his potential in his first year of NFL action last season, rushing for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ primary running back.

Schein wrote that he believes “2023 is going to be special” for Etienne, who checked in at No. 7 on Schein’s list of guaranteed risers:

“After missing his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, Etienne burst on the scene with a dynamic showing in 2022. I loved him at Clemson, so I wasn’t surprised. But don’t lose sight of the fact that last year was essentially his NFL debut. 2023 is going to be special for this home run hitter. “Despite piling up 1,125 rushing yards at a healthy 5.1 per carry and catching 35 passes, Etienne somehow ended up hitting paydirt just five times. That’s confounding, given his big-play ability. I foresee a big jump to 12-15 touchdowns in 2023, along with 1,300 rushing yards and 50 catches. Trevor Lawrence loves his former Clemson teammate, and the Jaguars’ passing attack is going to flourish this fall. With Calvin Ridley joining the party on the perimeter, Etienne’s going to have room to operate out of the backfield. “Fantasy fiends, this is a public service announcement: DRAFT TRAVIS ETIENNE.”

Etienne started Jacksonville’s final 14 games (including the postseason) and tallied five 100-yard rushing games in the regular season before adding another 100-yard game in the playoffs.

Etienne finished the 2022 regular season ranked ninth in the league in rushing yards and eighth in yards per carry (5.1). He also added 35 receptions for 316 yards through the air.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked Etienne as the No. 15 running back in the NFL ahead of the 2023 season.

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

