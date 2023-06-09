87 days away: From wide receiver to cornerback star

Continuing our countdown for the 2023 football season, we look at No. 87. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The Past No. 87

From 1970-72, Bobby Johnson was the iron man of Clemson football. After playing his first season at wide receiver, he swapped to cornerback and led the team in interceptions in back-to-back seasons. After his career, he was inducted to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Current No. 87

Michael Mankaka is another walk-on for the Tigers. A South Carolina native, he redshirted his first season in 2022. Mankaka finished his prep career at Laurens District High School.

