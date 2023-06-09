Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Friday Evening Session

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Friday Evening Session

Football

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Friday Evening Session

By June 9, 2023 9:45 pm

By |

Clemson, S.C. — The weekend session of the Dabo Swinney High School camp hosted over 1200 campers.

Check out some great pictures from the Friday’s evening session in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class.  Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class.  Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

, , Football, Galleries, Hero

More TCI

Latest

3hr

In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade on Friday announced Olivia Duncan of Buford High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Georgia Softball Player of the Year. Duncan is (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home