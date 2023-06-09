Higgins ranked as one of NFL's most reliable receivers

The NFL has an unbelievable amount of talent at wide receiver. The majority can make all of the easy catches in space, but the difference is made with the players who can come away with the ball in the toughest situations.

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins is one of those and made NFL.com’s list which breaks down catch rate over expected (CROE). Those at the top of this metric are the receivers that not only make the simple grabs, but come away with the ball even under the most pressure. Higgins was ranked No. 7 on the list with a +6.9% CROE.

Make no mistake: Higgins is a vital part of this Bengals attack. He finished second in target share, trailing Chase by 4.2 percentage points, and he nearly matched Chase’s yardage total despite seeing 25 less targets. Higgins also helped Joe Burrow post a premier passer rating when targeting him (115.6). Add in 225 receiving yards gained over expected — the third-most among any receiver on this list — and you have a receiver who is clearly making an impact in a number of crucial departments.

The high passer rating for Burrow and extra yardage are great numbers to see for a player entering a contract year. Playing alongside a star like Ja’Marr Chase, it’s important for Higgins to be reliable in the big moments. With money on the line, Higgins is in for a huge payday if he’s just as valuable in 2023.