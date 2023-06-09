Hopkins schedules visit with another NFL team

Former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly scheduled a visit with another NFL team.

Hopkins is set to visit with the New England Patriots next week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, the visit will occur following Hopkins’ visit with the Tennessee Titans.

New England is certainly an interesting potential destination for Hopkins, considering that he would be reuniting with current Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was the Houston Texans’ head coach when Hopkins was in Houston. Of course, Hopkins and O’Brien butted heads in Houston, and Hopkins was ultimately traded to the Arizona Cardinals as a result.

Hopkins was released by the Cardinals on May 26, thus becoming a free agent and enabling him to sign with any team he chooses.

The five-time All-Pro posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across his three seasons with the Cardinals.

Former #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit the #Patriots next week, sources say. This is after his #Titans visit, as Hopkins’ free agent market heats up. New England could add a top pass-catcher for Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/ip2KCk2pLN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2023

