Matching up: Clemson frontline takes the edge over the Seminoles

The strength for Clemson football in 2023 will undoubtedly be their defense. While the offense will likely take a big step, the defense’s talent and experience will be the catalyst for success.

The biggest example may be when the Tigers take on Florida State. It’s an intriguing pair of defenses because the Seminoles rely on a nickel defense while Clemson’s strength is up front.

Defensive line

Advantage: Clemson

As mentioned before, the advantage for the Tigers comes in the trenches. What’s impressive about this is it comes against a defense that features Jared Verse, a first-team All-ACC edge and first-team All-American from The Athletic.

The caveat is Clemson returns all their big pieces up front. Xavier Thomas, Justin Mascoll and Tyler Davis will take the field in 2023 so that gives them the edge, regardless of the star power of Verse.

Linebacker

Advantage: Clemson

Speaking of star power, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is just that. The second-team All-American enters his third year as a Tiger after an explosive sophomore season. Beside him is a plethora of talent, too. Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz flank Trotter Jr. to make a three-headed monster at linebacker.

Florida State returns two of their three leading tacklers on the team, and they’re both at linebacker. Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach compliment the speed of the Seminole defense well and combined for 147 tackles in 2022, but the Tigers take this one.

Cornerback

Advantage: FSU

The strength of the Florida State scheme comes in their five defensive backs. Renardo Green returns after an honorable mention All-ACC season but what puts the Seminoles over the Tigers at this spot is transfer Fentrell Cypress II. One of the most coveted transfer, he started 15 games at Virginia Tech and had 14 pass breakups during his time.

The depth also adds to the difference here, with players like Kevin Knowles II with 11 starts in 2022 amongst others. Clemson returns both starters in Nate Wiggins and Sheridan Jones but it’s not enough to get the edge over the Seminoles.

Safety

Advantage: Clemson

The closest match of these positions is at safety and experience favors the Tigers. The departure of leading tackler Jammie Robinson makes a large enough void for the Seminoles to lose this one. Akeem Dent is Florida State’s active leader in pass breakups and started 12 games in 2022. A former cornerback, his skills translate well to safety.

Clemson yet again returns their starters in Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba, who were credited with 132 tackles last season. Phillips, the graduate senior, is a team captain and heads the defense from the back.