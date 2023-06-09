Swinney Camp Notebook: Day One, Evening Session

The Clemson Insider was on hand for day one of the three-day Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Friday, June 9. Here are notes and observations from throughout the first evening session.

2025 four-star Liberty Christian Academy (VA) running back Gideon Davidson was in attendance again, but did not participate in workouts during the evening session. He was on golf carts with numerous coaches throughout the night and helped C.J. Spiller set up equipment for drills. You have to like the Tigers’ chances when Davidson announces his commitment on Wednesday.

2025 four-star Trinity Christian Academy (TX) Jaylan Beckley was in attendance for both sessions today, although he did not participate in workouts. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle has picked up offers from Mississippi State, LSU and Georgia in the last three weeks.

2027 Jefferson linebacker Max Brown, the younger brother of new Clemson linebacker commit Sammy Brown, is in town for the entire weekend. He flashed his Clemson gloves to The Clemson Insider’s camera during drills.

When he wasn’t flashing his gloves to our cameras, Brown was dominant in drills. He looked more athletic than most other linebackers in attendance and showcased a high level of physicality. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound linebacker carries himself with a bit of swagger too. This is definitely a name to remember down the road, Tiger fans.

2025 four-star Buford (GA) offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs was back on the field again. He moved very well for someone of his size. Coaches were very communicative with Jacobs and he breezed through the majority of the drills.

2024 Greenville (SC) quarterback Zachary Pickelsimer looked smooth in the pocket again. He also showed decent accuracy throughout the evening.

