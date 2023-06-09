What They Are Saying: High expectations for Lawrence in Year 3

The expectations continue to grow for former Clemson great Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars and he enters his third season.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.

"With all the great QBs in the AFC, do not sleep on Trevor Lawrence."@AdamSchein expects T-Law to have an MVP-caliber season in 2023 💫 pic.twitter.com/aKB7uqM8Y3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 6, 2023

.@DevinLloyd_ on how Trevor Lawrence is wired to succeed. pic.twitter.com/2gbq5sXmCN — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 8, 2023

Will Trevor Lawrence make the leap to elite status this season? pic.twitter.com/fAN2hH9x9g — PFF (@PFF) June 8, 2023

Trevor Lawrence to Oliver Martin pic.twitter.com/mbQkFBPjTS — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

An INSANE THROW by Trevor Lawrence in #Jaguars camp, but an EVEN BETTER CATCH by @jamalagnew 🤯🤯🤯 (Via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/bvru7RMNP0 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 6, 2023

Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk pic.twitter.com/AvGFq4kFJ9 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

Post-charting summary: Trevor Lawrence Breaking the five-clip "rule" because Lawrence is just so sick. Three examples here of the timing, arm strength, and accuracy Lawrence shows outside the numbers. One of the few dudes in the NFL where these feel automatic. pic.twitter.com/E9NNIy1VPZ — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) June 1, 2023

This duo 🤩 Trevor Lawrence with a dime to Christian Kirk #duuuval pic.twitter.com/uqoNvffHhn — Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) June 5, 2023

I will put my money where my mouth is at on Trevor Lawrence winning MVP pic.twitter.com/SmExDGxnCu — Brett James (@thebrettjames1) June 4, 2023

Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023https://t.co/XsWmMVCugX pic.twitter.com/FcqBvwMtoi — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 4, 2023

