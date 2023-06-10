5-star Brown already recruiting a fellow 5-star

After committing to Clemson earlier this week, Sammy Brown is already putting on his recruiting cap.

Brown is trying to get some more top talent to join him in the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class, and on Saturday, the five-star linebacker from Jefferson (Ga.) High School had a social media message for a fellow five-star prospect from the Peach State.

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) five-star athlete Mike Matthews is currently on an official visit to Georgia, but on Saturday he tweeted about his official visit to Clemson last weekend, thanking the Tigers for a “memorable” visit and the hospitality he was shown.

Shortly after Matthews posted the tweet, Brown responded on Twitter with a tweet of his own:

You know the move michael🐅🐅🐅 https://t.co/9gaD1zgoqO — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) June 10, 2023

Like Matthews, Brown was on campus for his Clemson official visit last weekend, and Brown of course ended up announcing his commitment to the Tigers this past Monday.

Brown is the No. 14 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite, which ranks Matthews as the nation’s No. 9 overall prospect in the class.

