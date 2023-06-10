Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Saturday Afternoon Session

By June 10, 2023 7:27 pm

By

Workouts at the 2023 Dabo Swinney Football Camp continued Saturday, the second day of this weekend’s three-day overnight camp.

As usual, The Clemson Insider was on hand for Saturday’s camp sessions, where a bunch of top prospects were present.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from Saturday afternoon’s camp session: LINK.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class.  Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class.  Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

