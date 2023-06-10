Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Saturday Morning Session

Workouts at the 2023 Dabo Swinney Football Camp continued Saturday, the second day of this weekend’s three-day overnight camp.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the Saturday morning camp session, where a number of top prospects were present.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from Saturday morning’s camp session: LINK.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

