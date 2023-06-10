Baseball transfer credits decision to Clemson lineage, Bakich's success

Clemson baseball secured a first-team All-Southern Conference transfer Thursday in Matthew Marchal. During his 2022 season at Wofford, he posted a 7-2 record and a 2.52 ERA over 17 starts. A South Carolina native, the Tiger lineage was a reason he decided Clemson was the best place for him.

“My dad pitched at Clemson back in the 1980s and my mom went to school there. I have grown up around Clemson my entire life and love the place as I have a lot of connections there so I’m very familiar with Clemson,” Marchal said. “But it also had to be the right fit for myself and I think the facilities, coaches, culture, environment, and everything Clemson has to offer really solidified this decision and believe they can help develop me and I can help them get to Omaha.”

Coming to Clemson, he’ll be coached by soon-to-be second-year head coach Erik Bakich. During his first season coaching the Tigers, they were ACC Champions and hosted an NCAA Regional. Bakich recruited Marchal to Clemson, and their relationship was a large part of his decision.

“What Coach Bakich and the team did this past season in his first year as head coach was pretty impressive and that definitely helped in the decision process as well,” Marchal said. “Talking with Coach Bakich, I can 100% say that he has this program heading in the right direction and believe we have a good relationship so far, which helped in the decision making process, and can’t wait to spend more time with him throughout the course of next year.”

The numbers don’t lie for what Marchal can bring to the Tigers. On top of his impressive ERA, he struck out 93 batters over 85.2 innings and led the SoCon with a 7.75 K/BB ratio. He mentioned how he can help Clemson get over the hump and reach Omaha next season, but how the program can help him matters just as much.

“I think Clemson can help me a ton with all of the resources to make me a better pitcher, definitely a mutually beneficial relationship,” Marchal said. “Getting drafted and playing professionally is a goal of mine and believe that the development at Clemson will help me achieve that goal. I also know that Clemson will continue to shape me into a good man and really excited for this opportunity.”

Photo courtesy of Mark Olenckl, Wofford Athletics