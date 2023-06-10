Four-star ATH announces Clemson offer

Football

By June 10, 2023 7:56 pm

Clemson extended another offer to a member of the class of 2025 on Saturday.

2025 four-star Monroe (NC) athlete Jordan Young announced an offer from the Tigers after camping with the program on Saturday.

Young is ranked as high as the No. 15 overall recruit and the No. 1 athlete in the class of 2025. It appears as if Clemson is recruiting him as a safety.

