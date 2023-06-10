Four-star ATH announces Clemson offer

Clemson extended another offer to a member of the class of 2025 on Saturday.
2025 four-star Monroe (NC) athlete Jordan Young announced an offer from the Tigers after camping with the program on Saturday.
Blessed to receive another D1 offer from Clemson University 🟠🟣!! #blessed #AG2G🙏🏾@Monroe_Redhawks @Jalen_Sowell @UCNCFootball @ClemsonFB @CoachZachFulmer @CoachConn pic.twitter.com/SnNiGU6SIT
— Jordan Young (@Jordan_Young06) June 10, 2023
Young is ranked as high as the No. 15 overall recruit and the No. 1 athlete in the class of 2025. It appears as if Clemson is recruiting him as a safety.