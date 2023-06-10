Four-star Peach State defender announces offer

Four-star Peach State defender announces offer

Football

Four-star Peach State defender announces offer

By June 10, 2023 5:13 pm

By |

Clemson extended an offer to a highly rated defensive lineman on Saturday.

2025 four-star Prince Avenue Christian (GA) defensive tackle Christian Garrett announced an offer from the Tigers after camping with the program on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defender is ranked as high as the No. 178 overall recruit and the No. 19 defensive lineman in the class of 2025.

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home