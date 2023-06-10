Four-star Peach State defender announces offer

Clemson extended an offer to a highly rated defensive lineman on Saturday.
2025 four-star Prince Avenue Christian (GA) defensive tackle Christian Garrett announced an offer from the Tigers after camping with the program on Saturday.
#AGTG Blessed to receive a offer from Clemson University!! @CoachEason1 @WesleyGoodwin @GVandagriff @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/2kBK9jlcQX
— Christian Garrett ™ (@Christiangarr53) June 10, 2023
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defender is ranked as high as the No. 178 overall recruit and the No. 19 defensive lineman in the class of 2025.